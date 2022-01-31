The daily count for COVID-19 in Mumbai has dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27 as the maximum city on Monday reported as many as 960 cases. The positivity rate stands at 2.10%. With today's numbers, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city rose to 10,46,590, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the financial capital also saw 11 death pushing the toll to 16,623.

In January 2022, Mumbai has reported 2,61,480 COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths as against 22,229 infections and 38 fatalities in December 2021

The third wave in Mumbai had started around December 21 and peaked in early January. Mumbai had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases have gone down in the financial capital. The city has reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.

The daily COVID-19 cases have dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time after December 27, 2021, when Mumbai had logged 809 cases and three fatalities.

