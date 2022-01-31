Mumbai sees big drop in daily COVID cases; 960 infections in 24 hrs

The third wave in Mumbai had started around December 21 and peaked in early January. Mumbai had logged 20,971 COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest in a day since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. On the second day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases have gone down in the financial capital. The city has reported 200 less cases than the count on Sunday, when it had registered 1,160 infections and 10 fatalities.