Mumbai sees biggest Covid-19 jump in over two months. Details here

Mumbai sees biggest Covid-19 jump in over two months. Details here1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
As many as 117 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 10,60,187, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.
A total of 114 out of the 117 new patients were asymptomatic. The symptomatic patients were hospitalised, but only one of them is on oxygen support.
With no fatalities reported due to the disease, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563.
This is the highest spike in new infections seen in the city since 25 February when 128 cases were detected.
It is also for the second consecutive day that Mumbai witnessed the number of cases running into three digits. On Tuesday, the city had logged 100 new cases. Last week also, Mumbai had reported more than 100 infection cases in a row - on 26 and 27 April.
Further, 7,035 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city, 1,400 less than the previous day. The total test count has increased to 1,69,22,334.
The number of recoveries jumped to 10,39,982 as 112 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. There are 642 active cases in Mumbai.
Only 15 out of the total 26,009 hospital beds are currently occupied, said BMC.
Mumbai's average recovery rate is 98% and the overall growth rate was 0.008% between 27 April and 2 May, the bulletin said, adding that its case doubling rate is 8,003.
At present, there is no sealed building or containment zone in the city.
