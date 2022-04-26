OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai sees biggest jump in Covid cases in nearly 2 months, zero deaths
As many as 102 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 10,59,433, said the city civic department on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 19,562.

This is the biggest jump in new coronavirus infections in the metropolitan since 27 February, when it had logged 103 cases. Thereafter, the city has been recording new cases in double-digits, barring 2 March when 100 infections were reported. 

Notably, the daily Covid-19 cases more than doubled in the last two days in Mumbai. On Sunday, the city had registered 45 cases. 

Overall, Maharashtra detected 153 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 

