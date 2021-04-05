Mumbai sees dip in daily Covid-19 cases, a day after reporting record spike

Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from Sunday's single-day tally, which was the highest-ever with more than 11,000 new cases since the pandemic began.

With 9,857 more infections recorded on Monday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,62,302, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 40 days from an earlier 42 days yesterday.

On Sunday, the city reported 11,163 new Covid-19 cases.

With 21 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll mounted to 11,797, according to the health bulletin.

The number of active patients in Mumbai is 74,522 and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,74,985 with 3357 recovering on Monday.

The dip in the cases can be attributed to fewer tests conducted in a day owing to it being a weekend (Sunday). On Monday, the health bulletin said that it has conducted 36,878 tests across the city as opposed to 43,597 tests conducted on Sunday. The total test counts has now reached 4,30,6053.

Amid the surge in cases, city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 748 building so far which contain five or more active cases in a single complex. There are 70 active containment zones in the city so far.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Maharashtra government's notification on restrictions, weekend lockdown and night curfew to contain it, officials of the renowned Saibaba temple in Shirdi decided to keep it shut from Monday night till further orders.

As per the Maharashtra government notification, religious places will remain closed due to the rise in COVID- 19 cases, and, therefore, the Saibaba temple will remain closed for devotees from Monday 8 pm till further orders, said Ravindra Thakre, the officiating chief executive officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.





