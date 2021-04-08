OPEN APP
Mumbai on Thursday reported 8,938 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from Wednesday's single-day tally, which was 10,428,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, as 4,503 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count went up to 3,92,514.

On Tuesday, the country's financial capital had recorded 10,030 new COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities, while on Sunday, it had reported 1,1163 new cases, the highest since the pandemic began. The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 4,91,698.

23 fresh fatalities on Thursday took the death toll to 11,874, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the BMC data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 86,279 now.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 80%, the BMC said, adding that the overall growth rate has worsened to 2.03% and the doubling rate has dropped to 33 days.

There are 71 active containment zones in the city, where 750 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.


