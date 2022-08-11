The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai reported 683 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of these 44 patients were symptomatic while 639 patients were asymptomatic.

A total of 8,247 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours which took the number of total Covid-19 tests conducted in the city to 1,79,22,056 mark. There were 3,818 active COVID cases in the city.

With these new cases, Mumbai's infection tally surged to 11,29,968 and the death toll rose to 19,662. With 409 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery count of the city also rose to 11,06,488. The recovery rate for Mumbai stayed just shy of the 98 percent mark at 97.9 %.

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped significantly on Thursday. Mumbai had recorded 852 COVID cases on Wednesday, the highest since July 1.

978 cases new coronavirus cases along with 2 deaths were recorded in the city on July 1 before dropping steadily.

COVID cases in Mumbai have been steadily rising over the last few days with the overall COVID-19 growth rate however improved to 0.039 percent between August 3 and 9. The case doubling rate also improved to 1795 days.

