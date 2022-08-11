Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid cases, recovery rate slips below 98%1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 08:55 PM IST
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai dropped significantly from 852 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday to 683 new cases on Thursday
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai dropped significantly from 852 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday to 683 new cases on Thursday
Listen to this article
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai reported 683 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of these 44 patients were symptomatic while 639 patients were asymptomatic.