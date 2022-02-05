As many as 643 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. The city also saw four deaths due to the infections in the same duration.

The tally of infections in the city rose to 10,50,837 and the death toll to 16,658.

Mumbai saw less than 1,000 cases for the third day in a row. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 846 new cases.

With 1,402 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries jumped to 10,24,991. The city's rate of recovery is 97%.

The period taken for the caseload to double improved to 666 days, while the growth rate of cases for the period between 29 January to 4 February was 0.10%.

Presently, Mumbai has 6,367 active Covid-19 patients. As much as 86% or 553 new patients found on Saturday were asymptomatic.

Only 92 patients were hospitalized in 24 hours, with 18 of them put on oxygen support. Also, only 1,558 of the total 37,192 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients are occupied in the city.

Presently three buildings in the city are sealed for a high number of active cases on the premises. On 7 January, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases.

In addition to this, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new coronavirus infections, a drop of 2,446 from the day before, and 68 fatalities, including 28 in the Pune circle, due to Covid-19 related complications, the state health department said.

On Friday, the daily number of cases had dropped by 1,412 from Thursday's count of 15,252 when 75 people succumbed to Covid-19 infection.

With the latest additions, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 77,94,034. The latest death toll stands at 1,43,008.

A total of 21,677 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally of recoveries to 75,13,436, leaving the state with 1,33,655 active cases.

