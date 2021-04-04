OPEN APP
Mumbai continued to report a record number of daily novel coronavirus cases with every passing day. On Sunday, the city recorded over 11,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 11,163 more infections recorded on Sunday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,52,445, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 42 days from an earlier 44 days yesterday.

With 25 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll mounted to 11,776, according to the health bulletin, adding that the city has witnessed 151 casualties since March 23.

The number of active patients in Mumbai is 68,052 and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,71,628 with 5263 recovering on Saturday.

Amid the surge in cases, city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 700 building so far which contain five or more active cases in a single complex. There are 74 active containment zones in the city so far.

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown next weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted, he added.

Along with that, the state government also extended the night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am.

Earlier, Uddhav had said he could not rule out a second lockdown to combat the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Addressing the people of the state, Uddhav said, "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent."

On Saturday, Uddhav had also warned that rising daily demand for oxygen cylinders would soon force him to divert those meant for industrial use as well. Last week the Mumbai civic body BMC warned of a shortage of beds as it prepped for a potential 10,000 new cases per day.

