Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai sees highest single-day Covid-19 spike with 11,163 new cases, 700 buildings sealed

Mumbai sees highest single-day Covid-19 spike with 11,163 new cases, 700 buildings sealed

Premium
(Photo: Reuters)
2 min read . 08:03 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • With 25 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll mounted to 11,776
  • The doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 42 days from an earlier 44 days yesterday

Mumbai continued to report a record number of daily novel coronavirus cases with every passing day. On Sunday, the city recorded over 11,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Mumbai continued to report a record number of daily novel coronavirus cases with every passing day. On Sunday, the city recorded over 11,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 11,163 more infections recorded on Sunday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,52,445, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 42 days from an earlier 44 days yesterday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

With 11,163 more infections recorded on Sunday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,52,445, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 42 days from an earlier 44 days yesterday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With 25 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll mounted to 11,776, according to the health bulletin, adding that the city has witnessed 151 casualties since March 23.

The number of active patients in Mumbai is 68,052 and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,71,628 with 5263 recovering on Saturday.

Amid the surge in cases, city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 700 building so far which contain five or more active cases in a single complex. There are 74 active containment zones in the city so far.

Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered to impose complete lockdown next weekend from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, said NCP minister Nawab Malik. Essential services and transportation including buses, trains, taxis will be permitted, he added.

Along with that, the state government also extended the night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am.

Earlier, Uddhav had said he could not rule out a second lockdown to combat the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Maharashtra lockdown: Fadnavis says BJP supports decision but asks govt to help poor

2 min read . 08:01 PM IST
Premium

Biden economic adviser says job growth goal of infrastructure plan

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Premium

Bank unions threaten prolonged strikes against privatisation

1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
Premium

Delhi: Restaurants, night clubs fined for not following COVID-19 guidelines

2 min read . 07:32 PM IST

Addressing the people of the state, Uddhav said, "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent."

On Saturday, Uddhav had also warned that rising daily demand for oxygen cylinders would soon force him to divert those meant for industrial use as well. Last week the Mumbai civic body BMC warned of a shortage of beds as it prepped for a potential 10,000 new cases per day.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.