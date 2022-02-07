As many as 356 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Mumbai – the lowest since 21 December last year – said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The city also saw five deaths due to the infection since Sunday.

On 21 December, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.

The cases registered on Monday in Mumbai are 180 less than the previous day. A total of 88% or 313 new patients found during the day were asymptomatic.

The tally of Covid-19 in Mumbai rose to 10,51,729 and the death toll to 16,666.

With 949 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recoveries jumped to 10,27,093. The city's rate of recovery is 98%.

The period taken for the caseload to double improved to 760 days, while the growth rate of cases for the period between 31 January to 6 February was 0.09%.

Presently, Mumbai has 5,129 active Covid-19 patients.

Only 40 patients were hospitalized in 24 hours, with 10 of them put on oxygen support. Also, only 1,407 of the total 37,116 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients are occupied in the city.

Presently one building in the city is sealed for a high number of active cases on the premises.

On 7 January, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.