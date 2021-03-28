As novel coronavirus cases surge in Maharashtra , Mumbai on Sunday reported nearly 7,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, the highest daily count since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 6,923 new coronavirus infections in the city, Mumbai's tally reaches 3,98,674, according to the health bulletin.

Along with that, the country's financial capital reported 8 virus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 11,649.

The city recorded 3,380 recoveries today, taking the total number of patients recovered in the city to 3,40,935. The recovery rate stands at 86%. Active cases in the city reached 45,140.

The growth rate of cases is at 1.17% while the doubling rate of the virus stands at 58 days.

Amid the surge, Mumbai's authorities have sealed 569 buildings that contain coronavirus positive cases, whereas there are 57 active containment zones in the city.

Fearing further spike in the state and in Mumbai, Maharashtra government decided to tighten its Covid-19 restrictions till 15 April.

In order to check the spread, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, including Mumbai, from Sunday, under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that the night curfew in the city will be imposed from either 10 pm or 11 pm on 28 March.

Earlier today, fearing further spike in daily Covid cases, Maharashtra government said that it is mulling to impose restrictions "similar to a lockdown" in order to curb the virus spread.

The announcement comes after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with the authorities of the state. At a meeting with senior health officials & COVID task force, Uddhav instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules, stated an official release.

Uddhav also said that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered.

Here's what the administration is doing to control the second wave of Covid-19:

Hotels, pubs, malls shut: As cases rise, the Mumbai mayor has ordered hotels and pubs to remain shut during the night curfew.

In addition, malls too have been instructed to stay shut between 8 pm and 7 am, Thackeray ordered after a meeting.

However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

Rule on pubic gathering: The state government has announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract a penalty of ₹1,000 per person on offenders," a government order read.

"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with ₹1,000 per person," it added.

