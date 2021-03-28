Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that the night curfew in the city will be imposed from either 10 pm or 11 pm on 28 March.
Earlier today, fearing further spike in daily Covid cases, Maharashtra government said that it is mulling to impose restrictions "similar to a lockdown" in order to curb the virus spread.
The announcement comes after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a high-level meeting with the authorities of the state. At a meeting with senior health officials & COVID task force, Uddhav instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules, stated an official release.
Uddhav also said that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered.
Here's what the administration is doing to control the second wave of Covid-19:
Hotels, pubs, malls shut: As cases rise, the Mumbai mayor has ordered hotels and pubs to remain shut during the night curfew.
In addition, malls too have been instructed to stay shut between 8 pm and 7 am, Thackeray ordered after a meeting.
However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.
Rule on pubic gathering: The state government has announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious.
"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract a penalty of ₹1,000 per person on offenders," a government order read.
"All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with ₹1,000 per person," it added.