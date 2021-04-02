{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai today reported the highest-ever single day spike of 8,832 new covid-19 infections taking the tally to 4,32,192, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 46 days from an earlier 49 days.

With 20 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the financial capital of the country mounted to 11,724, a civic official said, adding that the city has witnessed 124 casualties since March 23.

As many as 20 deaths were reported on Friday, highest since the beginning of December 2020, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) also carried out contact tracing of 28,337 high risk individuals in the last 24 hours.

The number of active patients in Mumbai is 58,455 and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,61,043.

The number of active containment zones in the city reached 70 while 657 buildings have been sealed by the BMC.

