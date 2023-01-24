Mumbai sees no fresh COVID case, first time since pandemic began1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:24 PM IST
On Monday, only 4 COVID cases were recorded in the city, however, there were no deaths related to the infection.
For the first time since COVID pandemic began, no new coronavirus cases or death linked to the infection were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said. On Monday, only 4 COVID cases were recorded in the city, however, there were no deaths related to the infection.
