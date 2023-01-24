For the first time since COVID pandemic began, no new coronavirus cases or death linked to the infection were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said. On Monday, only 4 COVID cases were recorded in the city, however, there were no deaths related to the infection.

Currently, the city has only 23 active cases after eight patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. The total infection tally in the city is 11,55,240 and the death linked to COVID is 19,747, the civic body cited.

The bulletin also said, the city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate stood at 2,02,183 days. As many as 2,772 swab samples were examined since the previous day, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 1,86,96,180.

The city's growth rate of coronavirus cases between January 17 and 23 was 0.0003 per cent, it added.

On March 11, 2020, the first two coronavirus patients in Mumbai were detected, which means, after two years, 10 months, and 14 days the city has logged zero COVID-19 case.

The first confirmed coronavirus case of Maharashtra was detected in Pune on March 9, 2020, and two days later, the metropolis reported its first two patients of the respiratory illness. Within days, the number of cases increased manyfold.

During the third COVID wave, the city recorded its highest-ever single-day infection tally of 20,971 on January 6, 2022. But from end of November 2022, the number of daily coronavirus cases had started coming down drastically in the financial capital.