Amid mounting concerns over new Covid-19 variant, a new Omicron case has been detected in Dharavi area of Mumbai. The person had returned from Tanzania; now admitted at SevenHills Hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat two more people have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron in Jamnagar, informed Vijaykumar Kharadi, Municipal Commissioner on Friday. A total of four states and Delhi have reported cases of Omicron in the country so far. These include Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

The infected persons in Gujarat's Jamnagar had came in contact with a passenger who returned from Zimbabwe and had tested positive for Omicron earlier in December.

"In Jamnagar, two persons, who came in contact with an Omicron patient, tested positive for Covid-19. Their samples were sent for genome testing and the reports revealed that both of them are Omicron positive," said the Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar civic body.

He further informed that all the three Omicron patients are asymptomatic.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi reporting new cases.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.