Mumbai sees over 6,000 new covid cases for first time ever, 551 buildings sealed

Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,123 new covid cases which is the highest since the start of the pandemic. The financial capital of the country recorded more than 6,000 cases in a single day for the first time.

Mumbai has been reporting more than 5,000 cases for the last three days, a BMC official said.

On Thursday the count was 5,504, while it was 5,185 on Wednesday, both of which remained outbreak records for the metropolis at the time.

The caseload of covid-1 in the country's financial capital is 3,91,751, including 11,641 deaths, 12 of which took place during the day, the civic official added.

While 2,294 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours , the total number of recovered patients is 3,37,555. The number of active patients in the city is 41,609. The recovery rate of Mumbai city is 86% % while the overall growth rate of Covid cases stands at 1.06%.

The active containment zones in the financial capital of the country stand at 53 and a total of 551 buildings are sealed.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today announced that residential societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking to reporters here today, the Mumbai Mayor also said that a night curfew may be imposed in the capital city on March 28 from 10 or 11 pm, adding that hotels and pubs will remain shut during the night curfew with an exemption on essential services.

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.

Meanwhile, the Government of Maharashtra extended COVID-19 related restrictions across the state till April 15, 2021, under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.

