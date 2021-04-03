Mumbai on Saturday reported over 9,000 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak in the country. The city had reported its second-highest number of cases on Friday with 8,832 new virus infections in a day.

With 9,090 more infections recorded on Saturday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,41,282, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 44 days from an earlier 46 days yesterday.

With 27 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the death toll mounted to 11,751, according to the health bulletin, adding that the city has witnessed 151 casualties since March 23.

As many as 27 deaths were reported on Saturday, highest since the beginning of December 2020, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of active patients in Mumbai is 62,187 and the total number of people who have recovered since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,66,365 with 5,322 recovering on Saturday.

Amid the surge in cases, BMC has sealed 681 building so far which contain five or more active cases in a single complex. There are 70 active containment zones in the city so far.

Raising concern over carelessness regarding Covid-Appropriate behaviour, BMC also informed that as on 2 April 2021, more than ₹49 Crore has been collected as fine from citizens not wearing mask in public places across Mumbai

With Maharashtra recording over half of the daily coronavirus cases in India, the state government is considering diverting all industrial use oxygen supply for medical use, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry today highlighted that eight states witnessed a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases and accounted for 81.42 per cent of the infections reported.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Ten districts -- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded -- account for 50 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases.

