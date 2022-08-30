The civic body of Mumbai on Tuesday reported a few concerning figures with respect to the spread of swine flu, dengue and malaria in the city. A release by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that as many as 183 new cases of swine flu, 147 cases of dengue and 736 cases of malaria were detected in Mumbai between 1 and 28 August.

The increase in the number of cases is substantially higher than the cases reported last month. In July, 105 cases of swine flu, 61 cases of dengue and 563 cases of malaria were reported.

On a positive note, the release by BMC also stated that no deaths due to these infections were reported.

Overall, the cases of leptospirosis, gastro, dengue, hepatitis and swine flu witnessed an increase in August 2022 compared to a year ago.

In 2021, Mumbai had witnessed three fatalities each due to leptospirosis and dengue.

Between 1 to 28 August, Mumbai reported 61 leptospirosis, 444 gastro and 51 hepatitis cases registering a fall against 65 leptospirosis, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases reported in July 2022.

The release by BMC also stated the number of swine flu (H1N1) cases with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat or throat irritation, body pain, headache, diarrhea or vomiting are increasing in the city.

"These symptoms of H1N1 virus infection subside with symptomatic treatment and there is no need for investigation (testing)", it said.

The release by BMC also asked people to avoid self medication and stated few precautions so as to prevent the spread of swine flu. The release read that people should cover their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, wash hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

(With inputs from PTI)