Mumbai sees rise in swine flu, dengue and malaria cases

The civic body of Mumbai on Tuesday reported a few concerning figures with respect to the spread of swine flu, dengue and malaria in the city. A release by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that as many as 183 new cases of swine flu, 147 cases of dengue and 736 cases of malaria were detected in Mumbai between 1 and 28 August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}