As many as 56 COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai on Monday pushing the tally to 10,59,970, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed. It also said that 53 of the 56 new cases were asymptomatic and the three persons admitted in hospital did not need oxygen support.

The addition to the tally dipped below the 90-mark after six days, with the figure being 92 on Sunday and a high of 112 last week, a BMC official said. However, he pointed out that only 4,243 tests were carried out on Sunday as against 7,856 tests conducted over the previous 24-hour period. The city's positivity rate is at 0.013%.

The caseload doubling time was 7.989 days and the overall growth rate of cases between April 25 and May 1 was 0.008 per cent, as per civic data. The recovery rate stands at 98%

There are no sealed buildings or containment zones in Mumbai for a long time now, the BMC official added. Mumbai had seen a record 20,971 cases on January 7, while the maximum number of deaths in a day, at 90, was witnessed on May 1 last year.