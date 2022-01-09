As many as 19,474 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India's financial capital in the last 24 hours, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement on Sunday.

Of the total, 15,969 (82%) are asymptomatic.

In addition to this, seven more people lost their lives to the disease. With this, the toll of Covid-19 in Mumbai reached 16,406. A total of 1,240 patients were hospitalised during the day, the civic body's health department said.

BMC said that 7,432 of the total 34,900 beds (21.3 per cent) have been occupied in Mumbai.

A total of 8,063 patients were discharged after treatment, which raised the tally of recoveries so far to 7,78,119 in Mumbai, leaving the metropolis with 1,17,437 active cases.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 85%. The doubling rate is 41 days. With 68,249 new tests, the cumulative number of tests in Mumbai rose to 1,42,03,805.

A day earlier the city had reported 20,318 coronavirus infections and five deaths.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Sunday revised the Covid-19-related restrictions for gyms and beauty salons, allowing them to operate at 50% capacity from 10 January midnight.

Only those activities that do not require removal of a mask by anyone shall be allowed, the revised order said. Only fully vaccinated people shall be allowed to use these services and all staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated, it said.

Gyms will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity subject to the use of masks while performing any activity, the order said.

On Saturday, when the state reported over 41,000 new Covid-19 cases, the government had said gyms and beauty salons will remain closed, while hair cutting salons will function at 50% capacity.

Tightening restrictions in the face of surging Covid-19 cases, the state government on Saturday prohibited movement in public in groups of five or more from 5 in the morning to 11 at night.

