Home / News / India /  Mumbai sees slight jump in COVID cases, highest in over 3 months
Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as 295 new COVID cases, which is the highest in the last over three months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. With today's count, the total count reached 0,63,571, while the active tally is at 1,531. 

No COVID-related deaths were recorded by the city today. Earlier, the financial capital of the country had recorded 349 new cases and three deaths on 12 February. Meanwhile, 194 patients recovered from the disease in the same time span, increasing the total of recovered persons in the city to 10,42,474.

Out of 295 patients reported during the day, 12 were hospitalized. 

The civic body carried out 9,100 coronavirus tests since previous evening, which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,70,88,341. The recovery rate in the city is 98%, while overall growth rate of cases for the period between May 18 and 24 was 0.017%. The caseload doubling period stands at 3,973 days.

