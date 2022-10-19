Mumbai: Selling firecrackers prohibited without license. Details here

Mumbai: Selling firecrackers prohibited without license. Details here1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
- The order will remain in force between 16 October and 14 November.
The Mumbai police have issued prohibitory orders against selling firecrackers without permission. Police notified that actions will be taken against the seller of firecrackers who does not have a license
The notice regarding the same, issued by DCP Sanjay Latlar, said, in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance, danger or damage to the public, no person at any public place in the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, lic possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any fire crackers/fireworks without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license.
The order will remain in force between 16 October and 14 November.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1.
An official said the ban comes into effect immediately.
The AAP government in Delhi has been following the practice of banning firecrackers in the winters for the last two years.
The early announcement of the ban this year is likely to give ample time to the city administration and police to put in place a mechanism to check the illegal manufacturing, sale and use of firecrackers.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order said the ban extends to the online sale of firecrackers.
"There will be a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2023 (sic)," it read.
