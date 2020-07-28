Home >News >India >Mumbai: Sero-prevalence of 57% found in slums and 16% in residential societies

Serological surveillance done in 6,936 people in three municipal wards in slums and non-slum areas in Mumbai showed high proportion of asymptomatic Covid-19 infection.

The serological surveillance for SARS-CoV2 infection was commissioned by NITI-Aayog, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Systematically conducted study estimates around 57% sero-prevalence in slums and 16% sero-prevalence in non-slums, on an average, in the three wards that were studied, BMC said.

A serological survey involves testing of the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.

Only 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.

He said a total of 8,776 coronavirus tests were conducted today, out of which only 700 tests were found positive in the financial capital.

Thackeray described it as a "major relief" after three months.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects swab sample from a woman for COVID testing, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: At 700 cases, Mumbai sees lowest rise in 100 days

1 min read . 09:16 PM IST
File photo: PTI

Opinion | Demonetization déjà vu in today’s coronavirus times

4 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout