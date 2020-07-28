Serological surveillance done in 6,936 people in three municipal wards in slums and non-slum areas in Mumbai showed high proportion of asymptomatic Covid-19 infection.

The serological surveillance for SARS-CoV2 infection was commissioned by NITI-Aayog, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Systematically conducted study estimates around 57% sero-prevalence in slums and 16% sero-prevalence in non-slums, on an average, in the three wards that were studied, BMC said.

A serological survey involves testing of the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.

Only 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.

He said a total of 8,776 coronavirus tests were conducted today, out of which only 700 tests were found positive in the financial capital.

Thackeray described it as a "major relief" after three months.

