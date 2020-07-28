A sero-prevalence study conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on 6,936 people from three municipal wards, found that 57% of participants in slums had been exposed to and developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This, against 16% of those tested in residential societies.

The BMC conducted the survey with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Niti Aayog. Of the 8,870 people targeted, 6,936 were eventually tested.

The three wards that were studied include Dahisar, Matunga and Chembur and among those tested include an equal number of men and women, slum and non-slum dwellers, and people in the age group between 10 year old and to senior citizens.

High density of population, lack of social distancing and common utilities like shared toilets could be responsible for such high exposure and sero-prevalence in slums as against housing societies.

However, prevalence of antibodies was marginally higher in women; though age-wise the prevalence was comparable across the three wards.

"Taking together the current prevalence and records from BMC on reported deaths, the infection fatality rate is likely to be very low (0.05-0.10%). Among others, this could be attributed to effective containment efforts and active measures to isolate symptomatic cases by the BMC," said the report.

Maharashtra is inching towards recording 4,00,000 cases of the novel coronavirus. The state makes up nearly a fourth of the number of cases across India.On Tuesday the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 3,91,440 with 7,717 new cases.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via