Nearly 90% of residents of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai are estimated to have Covid-19 antibodies, as per the fifth sero survey conducted by the civic body.

Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday revealed that more females have antibodies (88.29%) as compared to their male counterparts (85.07%).

The fifth blood serum survey, conducted between August and early September, included 8,674 adults out of which almost 65% of the subjects were vaccinated.

The result showed that sero-prevalence was significantly higher in individuals who were either fully or at least partially vaccinated against Covid, as compared to unvaccinated people.

"As the sero-prevalance amongst those who are vaccinated is much higher than the unvaccinated counterparts, it is essential to strengthen the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination program," the report mentioned.

India's crowded financial hub Mumbai won plaudits this year for tackling the second wave of the pandemic better than any other metropolis in the country.

The report finding comes at a time when concerns around the emergence of a third wave remain.

Prevalence of Delta variant

No Delta plus variant of Covid-19, considered highly contagious, was found among 376 samples tested in the second round of genome sequencing in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI on Thursday.

Additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said the samples were examined at a genome sequencing facility inaugurated in the city last month.

In a statement issued by the BMC, Kakani said: “The genome sequencing facility at civic-run Kasturba Hospital has tested 376 samples so far (in second round). Not a single sample was found with the Delta plus variant of Covid-19."

“However, 304 samples had the Delta variant, while two samples had 19A lineage and four 20A lineage. The other 66 samples have prevalence of earlier strain of COVID-19. The Delta plus variant, which is known for its higher transmissibility, was not found in these samples," he said.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,595 new coronavirus infections and 45 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 65,11,525 and death toll to 1,38,322, a health department official said.

As many as 3,240 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,20,310. There are 49,342 active cases in the state.

There are 2,89,425 people in home quarantine and 1,908 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.06%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

Mumbai city reported 446 new cases and two deaths, taking the total of infections in the city to 7,36,728 and death toll to 16,039.

