Mumbai Sessions Court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi in Aurangzeb remarks case

The Mumbai Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in connection with a case filed against him over his remarks on Aurangzeb. Azmi was required to furnish a solvent surety bond of ₹20,000 as part of the bail conditions.

Additionally, he has been directed to present himself before the investigating officer on March 12, 13, and 15 between 11 am and 1 pm. The court also cautioned him against tampering with any evidence related to the case.

The case against Azmi was registered by the Mumbai Police under sections 299, 302, 356 (1), and 356 (2) of the Bombay Penal Code (BNS). These sections pertain to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, murder, and assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, respectively.

The legal action follows a controversy sparked by Abu Azmi's comments on Aurangzeb, which drew significant public attention and criticism.

Last week, the Samajwadi Party legislator was suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till the ongoing budget session ends on March 26, over his remarks praising Aurangzeb.

Crying injustice, Azmi later said the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remark.

The SP leader had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime)," claimed the MLA.

Abu Azmi pays tribute to Sambhaji Maharaj Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who has been suspended from the Maharashtra assembly over his remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, on Tuesday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his death anniversary and hailed him has a valiant warrior.

Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, engaged in military campaigns against the Portuguese and Mughals, and was captured and killed in Sangameshwar.

Azmi in a post on X said, "On the martyrdom day of the second Chhatrapati of Swarajya, the valiant warrior, Dharmveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I pay my humble tribute."

