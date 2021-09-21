MUMBAI : Mumbai's transport authority, BEST (Brihahanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking) has invited tenders for 1,900 fully electric buses for Mumbai. BEST, with a present fleet of 386 electric buses, plans to complete procuring these additional buses by mid-2023.

These 1,900 fully electric buses will be inducted in a phase-wise manner and will make up for 50% of BEST’s fleet of buses plying on Mumbai roads by 2023.

“This will help increase the electric bus fleet in Mumbai providing clean mobility and cutting down emissions. The Department of Environment and Climate Change is working hard to take this to other cities of Maharashtra under State and Central Government policies," Aaditya Thackeray, minister for environment, tourism and protocol, government of Maharashtra.

Of the buses tendered by BEST, 1,400 will be 12-meter AC electric buses, 400 will be 9-meter AC electric buses and the remaining 100 will be mini-AC electric buses.

Under its EV Policy 2021, the Maharashtra Government, has embarked on a vision setting itself a target of electrifying public transport in Mumbai and other cities including Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.