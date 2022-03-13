Mumbai sets ambitious goal to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050

“While India is on pace to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions, Maharashtra is committed to leading India's battle against the impending climate crisis through policy-governance changes and instilling the culture of climate action. The MCAP is designed to fulfil the Paris Agreement's aim of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Mumbai will become a climate-resilient metropolis as a result of the evidence-based policies that led to the creation of MCAP," said Mahrashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a statement.