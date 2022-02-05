Mumbai: Seven-decade-old emporium banned from selling Khadi products

As part of its drive, KVIC has so far has issued legal notices to over 1,200 entities including a ₹500-crore damages being sought from the IPO-bound retail brand Fabindia for misusing the brand name "Khadi" and selling non-Khadi products under the name of "Khadi", which has been challenged in the Bombay High Court, the statement said. Last year, KVIC also forced online shopping portals – Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal – to take down 140 web links that were selling non-Khadi products as “Khadi". A number of violators tendered apology and undertook not to use the brand name “Khadi" in future, the statement said, attributing it to KVIC's actions.