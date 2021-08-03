In several areas in the financial capital of India, Mumbai will face disruption in the water supply as the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) will carry out repair work in the water pipelines today.

Water supplies in the city's western and eastern suburbs will be particularly affected due as BMC will carry out repair work in one of its water reservoirs today.

People living in areas like Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Ram Mandir and Goregaon will face complete cut in water supplies today and other areas in the city will face a water cut upto 15%. BMC in its statement said that at least 20 wards in Mumbai will be impacted due to the maintenence

Maintenance work will be carried out at the Veravali water reservoir in Jogeshwari (East) to ensure the force of water supply is increased in several areas of the city, according to a statement by BMC .

दिनांक ३ ऑगस्ट रोजी शहर व पश्चिम उपनगरांमध्ये १५% पाणी कपात.



कुर्ला, घाटकोपर, अंधेरी आणि गोरेगांवातील काही भागांमध्ये पाणीपुरवठा नाही.



पाणी जपून व काळजीपूर्वक वापरण्याचे बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेचे आवाहन. pic.twitter.com/iZItzVnp3o — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 30, 2021

As a result of which the connection of two pipelines will have to be undertaken and so the water connection will be discontinued in several areas.

There will be a 15 per cent water cut on Tuesday between 8.30am to 10.30pm in areas between Mumbai Central to Churchgate followed by Bandra, and those between Malad to Dahisar.

BMC has requested citizens in Mumbai to co-operate and store required water.

At present, the water level in seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is 73.86%. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.