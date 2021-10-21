Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. The 55-year-old actor reached the jail the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am. Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan for about 10 minutes, according to the PTI news agency

So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

Yesterday, a special court refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the cruise dug case.

Aryan Khan had in his bail plea said the NCB's contention that he was involved in the conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking was absurd, and pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs made from him. The NCB, however, opposed the bail plea and said Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. The agency was relying on WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan, which they claim point towards procurement of bulk quantities of drugs.

Aryan Khan and the others have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

Consequently, Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay High Court against the Special NDPS court order on his bail rejection. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

