Within a few days after its launch, a photo tweeted by a railway passenger travelling in the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has gone viral in which passenger tweeted a photo of being served 'dusty' cornflakes while travelling in the train. The passenger, Viresh Narkar, shared a photo on Twitter complaining about the quality of food served on the train while travelling to Sainagar Shirdi. The passengers shared some photos and tweeted," Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat Express to Shirdi.

Few problems that can be improved

1) Executive Class is given in middle of train, hence other class people keep moving continuously and there is no privacy even after paying more. EC should be at front or back of train.

2) Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson Vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of traditional method of sweeping the floor. @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @GM_CRly. Also the food quality can be improved, no1 prefers dusty cornflakes in India. He also tagged Central Railway under which the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express operates along with Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Railway Ministry and General Manager of the Central Railway.

Indian Railways responded to the tweet and wrote,"Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link."

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express takes 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 km distance to the temple town.The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be ₹840 and ₹1670 for chair car and executive chair car respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be ₹975 and ₹1840 respectively.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) officials said the passengers travelling by the two Vande Bharat Express trains will be served a traditional Maharashtrian fare. It would feature vegetarian items like Sabudana khichadi, Jowar Bhakri, Bhadang, Shegaon Kachori, Kothimbir vadi and Thalipith, and non-vegetarian favorites like Sauji chicken, chicken tamda-rassa and chicken Kolhapuri.