Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: Passenger served 'dusty cornflakes', tweets photo
- The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express takes 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 km distance to the temple town
Within a few days after its launch, a photo tweeted by a railway passenger travelling in the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has gone viral in which passenger tweeted a photo of being served 'dusty' cornflakes while travelling in the train. The passenger, Viresh Narkar, shared a photo on Twitter complaining about the quality of food served on the train while travelling to Sainagar Shirdi. The passengers shared some photos and tweeted," Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat Express to Shirdi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×