Within a few days after its launch, a photo tweeted by a railway passenger travelling in the Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express has gone viral in which passenger tweeted a photo of being served 'dusty' cornflakes while travelling in the train. The passenger, Viresh Narkar, shared a photo on Twitter complaining about the quality of food served on the train while travelling to Sainagar Shirdi. The passengers shared some photos and tweeted," Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat Express to Shirdi.

