Mumbai shocker! 60-year-old cancer patient dumped in trash, says ‘Grandson left me here’

In a shocking case from Mumbai, a 60-year-old woman suffering from cancer was found abandoned in a pile of garbage in Aarey Colony area. The woman allegedly told Mumbai police that she was dumped in the trash by her own grandson.

According to media reports, the frail woman has been identified as Yashoda Gaikwad and is suffering from advanced skin cancer.

At around 8:30 am on Saturday, Yashoda was discovered in the garbage after a tip-off to the police control room.

The police officers said they found the 60-year-old lying helplessly in the trash, with a severe, untreated wound on her face. The injury was likely from her cancer. Yashoda also had visible infection on her cheeks and nose.

According to reports, even though the police found Yashoda at 8:30 a.m., they were not able to admit her to a hospital until 5:30 p.m., given her condition.

After several hospitals denied her admission, citing a lack of facilities, the old lady was admitted to Cooper Hospital, which had also turned her away following a brief check-up.

Dr Sudhir Medhekar, Dean of Cooper Hospital, confirmed Yashoda’s admission and said she had an ulceroproliferative growth on her nose and cheek.

“Her vitals are currently stable... The provisional diagnosis is basal cell carcinoma,” he told Mid-Day.

‘My grandson left me here’: Yashoda Gaikwad In a faint voice, Yashoda told the police that she previously lived with her grandson in Malad and said, “My grandson left me here.”

She also provided them with two addresses - one in Malad and the other in Kandivali - of her family members.

Police are investigating the case, and further information about the family is awaited. Her photo has been circulated to police stations in an effort to trace her relatives.

CCTV footage from nearby roads is also being scanned to trace the grandson; however, the dump site itself had no cameras.