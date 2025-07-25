Mumbai shocker: Asked to pay rent, tenant tries to run over landlord; arrested

In a shocking incident, a man in Mumbai's Deonar allegedly tried to run over his landlord with his car after a heated argument over rent, Times of India quoted Mumbai Police official as saying.

The police said that the alleged incident took place on 21 July when the landlord went to collect the monthly rent from the man.

The report further added that in the incident, the landlord was seriously injured and is receiving treatment.

The Mumbai Police official added that the landlord filed a complaint on 23 July, two days after the incident. Police have arrested the tenant.

Similar incidents: Earlier in July, a Bengaluru tenant shared on social media that a landlord in Bengaluru asked for a ₹23 lakh security deposit for a 4BHK rental flat.

Following his post went viral, many social media users said the amount is crazy and unfair.

Not only in Bengaluru, but Hyderabad is not far behind. In March, a tenant Tanvi Mittal has sparked a heated debate on rental exploitation in metro cities after she revealed how her landlord unfairly deducted ₹30,000 from her ₹1,04,000 security deposit, despite leaving the flat in perfect condition.

She mentioned that she and her co-tenants vacated their Hyderabad apartment on January 31, 2025, expecting a full refund. However, after repeated reminders and pleas, they received only ₹74,000 on March 9, 2025, with ₹30,000 deducted for questionable charges.

When they questioned these charges, the manager ignored their calls, and when they reached out to the landlord, he redirected them back to the manager, refusing to take responsibility. The post struck a chord with many tenants who shared similar experiences.