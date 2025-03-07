Mumbai Shocker! Man hangs self in hotel bathroom, claims harassment by wife and aunt in suicide note

Mumbai Suicide: A 41-year-old animation professional died by suicide in Mumbai's Sahara Hotel, citing harassment by his wife and aunt, according to multiple media reports on March 7. The deceased, identified as Nishant Tripathi, reportedly blamed his wife and aunt in a suicide note uploaded to his company's website.

According to a News18 report, the Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tripathi’s wife, Apoorva Parikh and aunt, Prarthana Mishra, for allegedly being party to the suicide case due to his claims and has launched an investigation. However, the police have not made any arrests so far.

How did Tripathi die? According to news reports, Tripathi checked into Mumbai's Sahara Hotel three days before killing himself. He put out a “Do Not Disturb” sign in front of his hotel room. Before taking his life, the 41-year-old wrote a letter to his company alleging that his wife and aunt were responsible for his death.

When the hotel staff noticed that there was no response from his room, they used the master key to open the door, only to find him hanging in the bathroom. The airport police were immediately informed of the incident, and his body was taken for post-mortem investigation, as per the report.

Nishant Tripathi’s suicide note According to news reports, the Mumbai Police discovered a suicide note secured with a password which was uploaded on Tripathi’s company website. The note contained Tripathi’s expression of love for his wife. He also held his wife, Apoorva Parikh, and aunt, Prarthana Mishra, responsible for his death.

“Hi babe, by the time you read this, I’ll be gone. In my last moments, I could’ve hated you for everything that happened, but I don’t. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it’s not going to fade,” said Tripathi in the note, cited by News18.

“My mother knows that among all the other struggles I faced, you and Prarthana Mausi [aunt] are also responsible for my death. So, I beg you, don’t approach her now. She’s broken enough. Let her grieve in peace,” he said, as per the report.

His month, Neelam Chaturvedi, in a social media post, expressed her grief, stating that she feels she is now living her life as a “living corpse.”

“My son, Nishant. He was my everything. Both my children loved me deeply, but Nishant was my friend, my companion, and my greatest support. He was my strength, the source of my energy to live and work. My life is over now,” said Nishant Tripathi’s mother, according to the news portal.