In a shocking incident, a sweeper was allegedly found performing an ECG on s woman patient at a government hospital in Mumbai.

The incident took place on December 28 at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.

A video of former corporator Ruksana Siddiqui rebuking the sweeper has gone viral.

"What is your post (to perform ECG)," asked Siddiqui. Following which, the person said that he was a sweeper.

"What is your work? What is your name?" she later asked the sweeper, to which he responded that his job was to do cleaning, and his name was Mukesh.

"Will the cleaning people do an ECG? Is this the way? What knowledge do you have? " You will perform ECG on a woman patient," Siddiqui questioned.

The former corporator stated that the sweeper could have told the woman that it was not his job.

She also questioned the absence of another lady along with the patient.

When she asked Mukesh if he got extra money for doing such work, he responded by saying "no".

Meanwhile, confirming the video's authenticity, hospital officials said this practice has been on for the past few years, reported TOI.

“There has been no new recruitment. We requested BMC multiple times to hire more ECG technicians,” senior doctor from the hospital told the newspaper.

The doctor further said that the technology is advanced enough so that anyone can use it with a little training, so we work with the resources we have.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “All the action is happening in Mumbai. Thank you BMC, you’ll have made cleaning staff become ECG technicians!”