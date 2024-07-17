Mumbai shocker: Woman dies after falling from third floor while joking around with friends; incident caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident reported from Dombivli, 30 km from Mumbai, a woman died after falling from the third floor of a building while socialising with her friends.

The victim, identified as Nagina Devi Manjiram, a cleaner at the building, was sitting near the staircase on the third floor and chit-chatting with her colleagues when she lost her balance and fell.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Globe State building in the Vikas Naka area of Dombivli East, Kalyan Sheel Road.

Her friend Bunty, who was engaging in playful behaviour with Nagina, narrowly escaped the same fate. Though he also lost his balance, the people around him saved him.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The video footage shows Bunty arriving and engaging in playful banter with Nagina. He playfully puts his arm around her neck, causing her to lose balance and fall directly from the third floor.

Nagina Devi’s family, which includes a son and a daughter, is devastated by her sudden death. She lived in the Pisvali area of Dombivli East.

The Manpada police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the incident.

“Nagina Devi lived with her family in the Pisavli area of Dombivli East and had two children, a son and a daughter. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fall,” a police officer told the Mid-day.

