Mumbai shopkeepers protest Maharashtra govt's Covid-19 restrictions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Traders under the banner of Borivali East Traders Association came on the roads with placards, while in Bhendi Bazaar, several protestors, including women, called for a roll back
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
Shopkeepers took to the streets in Mumbai to protest against the Maharashtra government's directive to keep establishments selling non-essential goods shut till April 30 to control the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Shopkeepers took to the streets in Mumbai to protest against the Maharashtra government's directive to keep establishments selling non-essential goods shut till April 30 to control the rise in COVID-19 cases.
As per the state government's fresh curbs, shops and establishments dealing in non-essential commodities and services will have to stay shut till the end of the month.