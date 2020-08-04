Mumbai shops will remain open on all days from August 5: BMC

In a major relief for Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said all shops in the city will be allowed to remain open all days from tomorrow irrespective of the odd-even rule. Under the rule, shops on one side of the road used to remain open on one day, while those on the other side used to function the next day.

In a circular issued under the Mission Begin Again, the civic body also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms.

In a circular issued under the Mission Begin Again, the civic body also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms.

"It is further directed that all shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of roads irrespective of odd and even (rule)," the circular said.

The relaxation came amid indications that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is more or less stabilising since the last few days.

All essential shops which were allowed to remain open earlier shall continue to do so.

All non- essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm, the BMC said.

Malls and market places will be allowed to work from 9 am to 7 pm from Wednesday.

Theatres, food courts/restaurants will continue to remain shut. "Kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed," the BMC said.

Home delivery of booze is allowed with strict compliance with norms.

E-commerce activities for essential as well as non-essential items and material will be permitted.

All the industrial units presently open will continue to operate.

The civic body said all government offices (excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supplies and municipal services) will function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons, "whichever is higher".

All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people "whichever is more", it said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while 266 deaths, including 46 in Mumbai, took the fatality count to 15,842, state health department said. Mumbai city and suburban areas (MMR region) reported 970 and 2,957 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively. With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths. The wider MMR region now has 2,49,111 cases of COVID- 19 and 9,970 deaths.