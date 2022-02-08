Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai shows a slight jump in COVID cases; 447 new infections today

Mumbai shows a slight jump in COVID cases; 447 new infections today

On Monday, the city had recorded a total of 356 fresh infections, the lowest since 21 December last year.
1 min read . 09:31 PM IST Livemint

  • On Monday, the city had recorded a total of 356 fresh infections, the lowest since 21 December last year.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as 447 new COVID cases, which is slightly higher than yesterday's tally. On Monday, the city had recorded a total of 356 fresh infections, the lowest since 21 December last year. 

With the new infections today, the cumulative total in the city reached 1052176 and the active cases stand at 4783, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

The financial capital also recorded 1 COVID-related fatality today, taking the toll to 16667. In the same time span, 798 patients were discharged from the hospital pushing the recovery total to 1027891. 

The period taken for the caseload to double is 808 days, while the growth rate of cases for the period between 1 February to 7 February was 0.09%.

On 7 January, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 20,971 cases.

Earlier in the day, the city's civic body has decided to ease curbs on outdoor activities and unlock the financial capital of India by the end of this month.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

