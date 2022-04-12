Mumbai shows slight jump in COVID cases; 50% more infections than Monday's tally

Mumbai is now left with 309 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity rate in the city is at 0.005 per cent. The doubling rate of cases is 16,537 days, while the overall growth rate of cases between April 5 and April 11 is 0.005 per cent, it was stated.

