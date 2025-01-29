Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple is set to prohibit devotees from entering in short skirts or revealing clothes, encouraging visitors to opt for Indian attire for darshan, PTI reported.

Devotees would have to wear body-covering clothes for darshan at Siddhivinayak Ganesh temple, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) said in a notice. The temple trust also urged visitors to prefer Indian attire during darshan.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh: What not to wear during darshan? Devotees in trousers with cuts or torn fabrics, short skirts, or revealing clothes will not be allowed inside temple as per the new dress code. The development came after the temple trust received multiple complaints of visitors arriving at the site in inappropriate dress.

"Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple," the order stated.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh: What to wear during darshan? Any attire or dress that doesn't fall under the categories mentioned by SSGTT in its notice can be worn during temple darshan. While SSGTT has urged devotees to opt for Indian attire, it has specified that any dress is allowed except “trousers with torn clothes, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts.”

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh dress code: When will it come in effect? The new dress code will come into effect from next week.

"After receiving repeated requests, the temple trust decided to implement the dress code to preserve the sanctity of the temple," it said.

The Trust clarified that the dress code is being introduced to ensure that all devotees feel comfortable during their visit and to maintain decorum within the temple premises.