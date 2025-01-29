Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple to bar entry in ‘short skirts, revealing clothes’, urges visitors to opt for Indian attire

Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple is set to prohibit devotees from entering in short skirts or revealing clothes, encouraging visitors to opt for Indian attire for darshan, PTI reported.

Devotees would have to wear body-covering clothes for darshan at Siddhivinayak Ganesh temple, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) said in a notice. The temple trust also urged visitors to prefer Indian attire during darshan.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh: What not to wear during darshan? Devotees in trousers with cuts or torn fabrics, short skirts, or revealing clothes will not be allowed inside temple as per the new dress code. The development came after the temple trust received multiple complaints of visitors arriving at the site in inappropriate dress.

"Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple," the order stated.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh: What to wear during darshan? Any attire or dress that doesn't fall under the categories mentioned by SSGTT in its notice can be worn during temple darshan. While SSGTT has urged devotees to opt for Indian attire, it has specified that any dress is allowed except “trousers with torn clothes, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts.”

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganesh dress code: When will it come in effect? The new dress code will come into effect from next week.

"After receiving repeated requests, the temple trust decided to implement the dress code to preserve the sanctity of the temple," it said.

The Trust clarified that the dress code is being introduced to ensure that all devotees feel comfortable during their visit and to maintain decorum within the temple premises.

Siddhivinayak Ganesh temple Siddhivinayak is one of the most popular and revered Ganesh temple in Mumbai. The religious site witness a massive influx of devotees during Ganesh Utsav in September and October. Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the temple attracts thousands of devotees daily from across the country. As per Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT), several visitors had expressed concerns about attire that they felt was disrespectful in a place of worship.