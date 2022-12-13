Mumbai: Slow traffic movement in these areas today amid G20 Summit. Details here

Mumbai: Slow traffic movement in these areas today amid G20 Summit. Details here1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
- The Mumbai Traffic Police has requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly.
The Mumbai Traffic Police on 12 December took to Twitter and said that slow traffic movement is expected in some areas owing to the G20 India Summit on 13 December.
The Mumbai Traffic Police on 12 December took to Twitter and said that slow traffic movement is expected in some areas owing to the G20 India Summit on 13 December.
The Mumbai Police has requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly.
The Mumbai Police has requested commuters to plan their travel accordingly.
As per the advisory, traffic movement will be slow Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC from 8.30 am-10 am and from 5.30 pm -11 pm, traffic movement will be slow from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle
As per the advisory, traffic movement will be slow Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC from 8.30 am-10 am and from 5.30 pm -11 pm, traffic movement will be slow from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle
In a tweet, it wrote, “Due to a planned program of G20 India Summit on 13 Dec 2022, from 08.30 hrs to 10.00 hrs between Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC and from 17.30 hrs to 23.00 hrs from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle, traffic movement will be slow."
In a tweet, it wrote, “Due to a planned program of G20 India Summit on 13 Dec 2022, from 08.30 hrs to 10.00 hrs between Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC and from 17.30 hrs to 23.00 hrs from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle, traffic movement will be slow."
Meanwhile, the G-20 meeting is scheduled at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai today. The traffic police had earlier issues advisory in light of the security preparations for the scheduled meeting today.
Meanwhile, the G-20 meeting is scheduled at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai today. The traffic police had earlier issues advisory in light of the security preparations for the scheduled meeting today.
The order issued by the police stated, "Honorable members of the "G 20 conference are visiting Hotel Taj Palace" on 13th December, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.
The order issued by the police stated, "Honorable members of the "G 20 conference are visiting Hotel Taj Palace" on 13th December, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.
India has assumed the G20 presidency at a time of multiple challenges, which include scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic, sharpened geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy security concerns, growing debt distress, inflationary pressures and monetary tightening, among others, it said, stressing that a key role of the G20 is to provide guidance in dealing with such challenges.
India has assumed the G20 presidency at a time of multiple challenges, which include scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic, sharpened geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy security concerns, growing debt distress, inflationary pressures and monetary tightening, among others, it said, stressing that a key role of the G20 is to provide guidance in dealing with such challenges.
The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is scheduled to be held during December 13-15 in Bengaluru.
The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is scheduled to be held during December 13-15 in Bengaluru.
The Indian G20 Presidency's theme of 'One Earth One Family, One Future' will guide the G20 Finance Track discussions.
The Indian G20 Presidency's theme of 'One Earth One Family, One Future' will guide the G20 Finance Track discussions.
Approximately 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The discussions in the G20 Finance Track will ultimately be reflected in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.
Approximately 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The discussions in the G20 Finance Track will ultimately be reflected in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.