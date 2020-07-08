With the addition of 806 new cases on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded lowest single-day figure in nearly two months. This was the lowest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Mumbai in 55 days. With this the coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's recovery rate stood at 67 per cent while the doubling rate of cases is 44 days.

No doctor's prescription needed for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai

People can test themselves for coronavirus infection at designated private laboratories in Mumbai without a doctor's prescription, the city civic body informed. The civic body also informed that those kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for the virus. Earlier, a doctor's prescription was needed for a test.

#OfficialUpdateMumbai



Labs free to conduct RT-PCR test basis ICMR guidelines



No prescription/self declaration required for COVID testing



Govt. & BMC labs directed to conduct RT-PCR test for patients admitted/attended



All ACs are directed to increase testing#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/LY8J5Lxawo — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 7, 2020

For testing, private labs can charge the rates fixed by the government. The Union government has given permission to conduct coronavirus tests to 17 private laboratories in the city. Private labs can charge ₹2,500 for a COVID-19 test. The rate is ₹2,800 if the test is conducted at home. Welcoming the BMC move, Aaditya Thackeray said it will make citizens feel safer.

"The @mybmc has decided to open up testing to any individual in the city without prescription/ self attestation. Labs can now conduct RT PCR tests as per ICMR guidelines at the will of anyone. This will help citizens feel safer and test when they have a doubt, without any delays," Thackeray tweeted.

The @mybmc has decided to open up testing to any individual in the city without prescription/ self attestation. Labs can now conduct RT PCR tests as per ICMR guidelines at the will of anyone. This will help citizens feel safer and test when they have a doubt, without any delays. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 7, 2020

One new Covid-19 case found in Mumbai's Dharavi

Dharavi reported only one new coronavirus case on Tuesday which took the total tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated. The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago. According to BMC, Dharavi has only 352 active COVID-19 cases now.

-With agency inputs

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated