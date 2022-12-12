The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced new traffic restrictions on several routes amid the G-20 summit meet. The restrictions will begin from today (December 12) till December 16, as the members of the G20 will be visiting during the period, stated the notification.

“Ahead of the G-20 summit in Kalina, the following alterations to traffic management will be imposed from 12th December, 12am till 16th December, 4 pm. This is done to facilitate smoother traffic and to avoid inconvenience or danger," Munbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Here are the traffic guidelines

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 11, 2022

India has assumed the G20 presidency at a time of multiple challenges, which include scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic, sharpened geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy security concerns, growing debt distress, inflationary pressures and monetary tightening, among others, it said, stressing that a key role of the G20 is to provide guidance in dealing with such challenges.

The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is scheduled to be held during December 13-15 in Bengaluru.

In the Bengaluru meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the Finance Track under the Indian G20 Presidency.

The Indian G20 Presidency's theme of 'One Earth One Family, One Future' will guide the G20 Finance Track discussions.

Approximately 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The discussions in the G20 Finance Track will ultimately be reflected in the G20 Leaders' Declaration