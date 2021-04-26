In a bid to fetch assistance to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, special police officers have been deployed outside the buildings "sealed" with five or more cases of coronavirus in India's financial capital, Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya has said.
Appointed 1,100 special police officers who are helping out during the pandemic, the Mumbai Police PRO added.
The special police officers will reportedly assist the Mumbai Police in controlling the law and order situation at containment zones and sealed buildings.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 5,542 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month. This took the city's Covid-19 tally to 6,27,651.
On Saturday, it had recorded 5,888 cases, which declined further on Sunday.
On March 31, Mumbai had reported 5,394 new cases, but the figure had gone above the 8,000-mark the next day.
It is for the first time since April 12 that the number of daily cases is less than 7,000.
On Sunday, the virus claimed the lives of 64 patients, 36 of them having co-morbidities, a statement from the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Of the total number of deceased, 28 were females, it added.
With this, the Covid-19 fatality count of the country's financial capital has gone up to 12,783.
A total of 40,298 people were tested during the day, which pushed the overall test count to 52,43,734.
The city's recovery count grew to 5,37,711 as 8,478 patients recuperated from the infection on Sunday.
The number of active cases is 75,740 now.
The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 86%.
Mumbai's Covid-19 growth rate between April 18 and April 24 was 1.17%, while the doubling rate was 58 days.