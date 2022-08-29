Mumbai: SpiceJet aircraft's tyre bursts while landing; passengers safe

Mumbai: SpiceJet aircraft's tyre bursts while landing; passengers safe1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
- On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported, SpiceJet said
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating a flight from Delhi to Mumbai suffered a tyre burst on landing at the airport. However, no passengers or members of the crew were hurt.
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating a flight from Delhi to Mumbai suffered a tyre burst on landing at the airport. However, no passengers or members of the crew were hurt.
SpiceJet Spokesperson said, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway. On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at designated bay as advised by ATC.
SpiceJet Spokesperson said, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway. On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at designated bay as advised by ATC.
No abnormality was felt by the Captain during landing. Passengers disembarked normally, the spokesperson added
No abnormality was felt by the Captain during landing. Passengers disembarked normally, the spokesperson added